LA Zoo to ink pact with Bihar government, Wildlife Trust of India for Gharial conservation

Buoyed by Gharial recovery efforts in West Champaran district’s Gandak river, the Bihar government, Los Angeles Zoo and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) have agreed to strengthen conservation efforts of the reptiles and release hatchlings back to the river safely.

The Gharial Conservation Project to revive the breeding of the reptiles in Gandak River, launched by the Bihar government in association with WTI in 2014, has yielded positive results as 217 fish-eating long-snouted crocodiles have been sighted in the 284km stretch of the water body, compared to just 30 in 2014.

“A high-level meeting on emerging challenges and solutions for Gharial conservation was held here recently. It deliberated on the progress, achievements and challenges of Gharial recovery in Gandak river," Bihar's Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden PK Gupta told PTI.

The meeting was also attended by Samir Kumar Sinha (Joint Director, WTI), Jacob R Owens (Director of Conservation, LA Zoo), Jeromy M Chenault (Reptile and Animal Keeper, LA Zoo) and Maura T Messerly (Curator, Learning and Engagement, LA Zoo).

“The meeting discussed the collaborative work by the department and the WTI for the successful recovery of the wild population of Gharials. The LA Zoo has agreed to strengthen the ongoing conservation effort through ‘ex-situ’ incubation and further release of the hatchlings back to the river safely. They (LA Zoo) will soon send us a detailed project report following which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed,” he said.

Ex-situ conservation means off-site conservation. “It is the process of protecting an endangered species outside its natural habitat. For example, by removing part of the population from a threatened habitat and placing it in a new location, an artificial environment which is similar to the natural habitat of the respective animal and within the care of humans such as zoological parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Ex-situ conservation measures are required for further increasing the numbers of Gharials in Gandak river”, explained Gupta.

Sinha told PTI, “It’s a matter of great satisfaction that LA Zoo has agreed to strengthen the ongoing conservation efforts. The Gandak River has become the second successful breeding site for Gharials in India after the Chambal Sanctuary area. A total of 37 adult Gharials (including five males), 50 sub-adults, 49 juveniles and 81 yearlings were observed during a recent survey. A Gharial population monitoring survey was conducted along a 284km stretch of the river between Gandak Barrage and Rewa Ghat from February 21 to 28 this year”.

Before the project was launched, the river was not known for Gharials. "Now, this entire stretch of the river should be declared as a conservation reserve for Gharials”, said Sinha, adding, “Gharials are critically endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Species.