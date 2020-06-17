Ladakh clash: Family planned to get him married in next vacation, but destiny had other plans

Rajesh Orang, who joined the Army in 2015, died of injuries suffered in hand to hand combat with the Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh region, his father Subhas was informed by authorities.

"My son served the country and gave his life for it," was all Subhas could say on Wednesday morning as he grieved his son's death.

Rajesh's mother Mamata was so overwhelmed by emotions that she could hardly speak. She was hoping to get him married when he came back on a holiday next.

Subhas said Rajesh, who had two younger sisters, joined the Army after passing the higher secondary examination and he belonged to the Bihar Regiment.

He said that he was informed by the Army authorities on Tuesday evening about the death of Rajesh, who was in his early 20s.

"From his childhood, my brother wanted to serve the country and was happy to be in the Army," his youngest sister Shakuntala said.

"He came home on leave a few months back and talks were on for his marriage," she said.

Subhas, a marginal farmer in Belgoria village in Mohammedbazar police station area in Birbhum district, raised his children amid poverty.

Rajesh was among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.