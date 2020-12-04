Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma passes away

Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma passes away at 66

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Sharma

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 04 2020, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 19:02 ist
Dineshwar Sharma, former Director of Intelligence Bureau, calling on the Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, after being appointed as the Representative of Government of India to initiate dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo

The administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma passed away on Friday due to lung-related complications, officials said.

He was 66.

Sharma, a former director of the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed as the administrator of Lakshadweep in October 2019. Prior to this, he was an interlocutor for the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Sharma.

"Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

In his tweet, Shah said: "Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti".

Sharma was a 1976-batch IPS officer and belonged to the Kerala cadre.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lakshadweep

What's Brewing

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

 