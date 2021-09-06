Landslides cut off Sikkim from rest of India

Landslides cut off Sikkim from rest of India, clearing works on

The area, about 60 km from the Sikkim border town of Rangpo, is a trouble spot on the state's lifeline NH-10

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Sep 06 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 16:12 ist
Workers use excavators to clear a landslide along the national highway that connects Sikkim and West Bengal. Credit: AFP File Photo

Landslides, triggered by heavy rains, blocked the National Highway 10, cutting off Sikkim from the rest of the country, officials said on Monday morning.

Personnel of the Border Roads Organisation are clearing the highway at 29 Mile area in West Bengal's Kalimpong where the incident happened, they said.

The debris from the overnight landslide has covered almost 70 m stretch and it will take some time to clear the road for one-way traffic, officials said.

At present, vehicles are being diverted through an alternate narrower and longer road that passes via the Darjeeling hills, they said.

The area, about 60 km from the Sikkim border town of Rangpo, is a trouble spot on the state's lifeline NH-10. It was blocked due to landslides at least four times so far this monsoon.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sikkim
India News
Landslide

Related videos

What's Brewing

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

How alcohol affects the heart

How alcohol affects the heart

 