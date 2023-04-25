Largest Braille dictionary published in Assam enters Guinness Book of World Records

A 10,000-page Braille version of Hemkosh, Assam's first etymological dictionary, has made it to the Guinness Book of World Record as the world's largest Braille bi-lingual dictionary.

Hemkosh was first compiled in the late 19th century by Hemchandra Baruah, eminent Assamese writer but was published four years after his death. The Braille version of the Assamese-English dictionary, having 90,640 words, was published in September last year.

"When the Braille version was released by former Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi in Guwahati, he told us that this was perhaps the first such Braille dictionary not only in our country but in the entire South East Asia. Later it was confirmed by many experts that it was the largest Braille dictionary in the entire world," Jayanta Baruah, the grandson of Hemchandra Baruah, who published the Braille version of the dictionary, told DH on Tuesday.

The Braille dictionary has 15 volumes.

"When we got in touch with the Guinness Book of World Records, they told us that there is no record of such a large Braille dictionary and asked us to apply for inclusion in the Guinness Book Records," said Baruah, who heads the Hemkosh Prakashan, the publisher of the dictionary, based in Guwahati.

The authorities of the Guinness Book of World Records on Monday informed Hemkosh Prakashan about the Guinness Book feat. A certificate is likely to be handed over to the publisher on May 1.

"This is a historic development and a moment of pride for all of us as this will keep our own Assamese language as a record on a global platform. We considered this as our responsibility," Baruah, who also heads the Sadin Pratidin group of media, said.

A copy of the Braille version of the Hemkosh was also presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year.

The feat comes days after Bihu, Assam's biggest cultural festival also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Free distribution:

Baruah said Hemkosh Prakashan has already donated the Braille version of the dictionary to at least seven schools meant for the visually impaired persons in Assam, libraries of Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University and some other educational institutions. "Our effort is to make Hemkosh available to the visually impaired persons too," he said.

GRAPHICS INFO:

Hemkosh dossier

Total words: 90,640

Pages: 10,000

Volumes: 15

Publisher: Hemkosh Prakashan, Guwahati