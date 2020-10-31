Late reporting of Covid-19 infections still causing deaths in Assam

The recovery rate of Covid-19 in Assam is second highest after Tamil Nadu but the state is still witnessing deaths due to the virus owing to late reporting of infection.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Saturday that many patients either did not go for tests despite having symptoms or waited till their condition deteriorated resulting in deaths.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"As our recovery rate is second highest (nearly 95%) after Tamil Nadu and fresh cases stood at 2%, the number of deaths should have been zero in Assam by now. But we are still reporting 6-7 deaths almost daily mainly due to late reporting of infection. Many wait at home without going for tests and came to hospitals only when oxygen level dwindled dangerously," Sarma said.

Six persons died due to Covid-19-related reasons on Friday taking the death toll to 926. The total number of positive cases stood at 2,05,635 on Friday of which 11,138 were still active cases.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 31

"We feared that the number of new cases would spiral after Durga Puja but the rate of fresh cases is still within 2% even after 4-5 days of the puja. But daily deaths have become a concern for us now. So my appeal is people should not hide the infection or wait till their condition worsens. The government is taking care of the infected people in government hospitals free of cost and even providing counselling to those in home isolation. So there should not be any reason to hesitate or hide the infection," he said.

The state health department has launched an awareness drive to encourage people to come forward for tests to prevent further deaths.