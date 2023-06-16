Law and order in state total failure: Manipur minister whose house was set ablaze

The BJP government in violence-hit Manipur on Friday battled an embarrassing situation as the residence of a Union Minister and a senior BJP leader was set on fire by a mob following which the Minister alleged that the state government run by his own party failed to maintain law and order.

The mob overpowered the security personnel deployed at the residence of Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and a BJP Lok Sabha member from the state at around 10:30 pm on Thursday at Kongba area in the state capital Imphal. Singh said the miscreants hurled petrol bombs before setting it on fire. Police officials said Singh's residence was partially burnt while some makeshift structures within his residential complex were fully gutted. The Union Minister and his family, however, were out of Manipur when the mob attacked his house.

"The mob had earlier tried to attack my house on May 25 but the security forces managed to stop them. I don't understand why they attacked my house again. I never expected such a kind of attitude and activities from my fellow citizens of the state. I have also been trying my best to restore peace by talking to the leaders in New Delhi. But I don't know for what reason, they are attacking me...The law and order situation in the state is a total failure and the state government could not maintain it despite the Central government sending a lot of protections including the Rapid Action Force," Singh told news agency ANI on Friday.

Also Read | Fresh clashes between Rapid Action Force and riotous mob in Imphal

Singh said that the mob had even blocked the roads and stopped the firefighters from entering his residence on time.

The attack on Singh's residence is the latest in the series of attacks on elected representatives since the clashes between sections of the majority Meitei and the tribal Kukis broke out on May 3. Official residences of at least eight MLAs and Ministers, belonging to both the Kuki and Meitei communities were similarly burnt or vandalised by mobs. Residence of Manipur's only woman Minister Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki, was similarly attacked by a mob in Imphal East on Wednesday night.

But the attack on the residence of Singh, a Meitei leader, baffled the security forces as Imphal is a Meitei dominated area.

Over 100 people, belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities, have been killed and over 50,000 others have been rendered homeless since May 3. The sporadic incidents of violence have continued despite deployment of nearly 40,000 security forces including the Army and curfew in several parts of the state. The violence continued even during the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah (between May 29 and June 1) and Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

At least nine Meitei persons were killed and 10 others were injured in an attack by unidentified miscreants in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district on Tuesday night. This came after several influential groups belonging to both the communities decided to boycott the Peace Committee, which was constituted by the Centre on May 10 in order to restore peace through consultations with various stakeholders.

Fight between government and "illegal migrants"

The attack on Singh's residence took place hours after CM N Biren Singh said that those involved in Tuesday night's killings in Kangpokpi district would be punished and again appealed to all communities to maintain peace. The CM, who has been facing the ire of the Kuki community, stated that it was a fight between the government and "those who entered Manipur illegally." He said that it was not a fight between communities even as a section is constantly trying to give it a colour of a fight between two communities (Meitei-Kuki).

Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki organisations said that Kangvai, a Kuki-Zomi dominated village at Lamka in Churachandpur district was attacked on Thursday evening. "Our village volunteers were shot and were brought to Lamka civil hospital," ITLF said.