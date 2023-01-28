Lawyer de-courted from Gauhati HC for wearing jeans

Lawyer de-courted from Gauhati High Court for wearing jeans during hearing 

The incident took place when the court was hearing an anticipatory bail petition

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jan 28 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 19:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An advocate of the Gauhati High Court was removed from the court campus on Friday for wearing jeans during a hearing.

The incident took place when the court was hearing an anticipatory bail petition.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana asked the police to "de-court" the lawyer, Bijan Kumar Mahajan, for not being in the mandated attire and adjourned hearing of the petition for a week.

Mahajan was the counsel for the petitioner.

"Let this order be brought to the notice of Honourable Chief Justice as well as the learned Registrar General. The matter be also brought to the notice of Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh," said the order issued by Justice Surana. 

According to the Advocates Act, 1961, all practising lawyers are required to wear a black coat or robe over a white shirt with a neckband while attending or making submissions. The same is also prescribed in the Bar Council of India Rules on Professional Standards. 

