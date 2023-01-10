Lawyers ‘block’ passage to judge’s courtroom in Calcutta High Court

Some lawyers, allegedly, obstructed the passage before the entrance of a judge’s courtroom in Calcutta High Court on Monday, affecting the day’s proceedings in the courtroom concerned.

The incident took place outside Justice Rajashekhar Mantha’s courtroom. In south Kolkata, posters, leveling allegations against certain recent verdicts, were found pasted outside his residence.

“Such unlawful acts of obstruction started from the morning, and when the learned advocates wanted to enter the Courtroom to attend judicial proceedings, they were also physically obstructed,” a press release from the BJP legal department, Calcutta High Court, Principal Bench Unit, stated while condemning the attack. The release alleged that those lawyers who obstructed had political allegiance to the party in power.

Meanwhile, the Congress Law Cell has also called for a congregation outside the court on Tuesday in protest against today’s incident.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that he’s not aware of the nature of the posters, and who all have put up the posters. There is full respect for the judiciary, and while there could be a difference of opinion over a ruling, this doesn’t mean that respect is being lost. The Trinamool Congress maintains full respect, faith, and affection towards courts and judges, he said.