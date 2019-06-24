Left, Cong stage walkout over 'cut money' issue in WB

West Bengal CPM and Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the state Assembly on Monday over the issue of local TMC leaders demanding “cut money” (bribe in exchange of access to government schemes) from the people.

A section of local TMC leaders including councillors and panchayat members have faced public protest over the "cut money" issue following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's warning that party leaders demanding bribes will face strong action.

CPM and Congress MLAs raised slogans against the TMC government and trooped down the Well demanding that an inquiry commission be set up to probe the "cut money" issue.

“We want to know where all this cut money has gone. We demand an inquiry commission to probe the issue,” said Manoj Chakraborty, Congress’ chief whip in the Assembly.

However, Parliamentary Affairs and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the Opposition was not interested in the smooth functioning of the Assembly.

After staging a walkout, Congress and CPM MLAs returned to the Assembly and took part in the proceedings.