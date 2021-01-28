Left, Congress finalise seat-sharing deal for 193 seats in West Bengal

The Left Front and the Congress finalised a deal on the sharing of 193 Assembly seats out of the total 294 seats in West Bengal. The announcement was made by Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday following a meeting between senior leaders of the Left Front and Congress including Chowdhury and Left Front chairperson Biman Basu.

Speaking to reporters, Chowdhury said that out of the 293 seats, the Left Front would contest in 101 and Congress would contest in 92 seats. The 193 seats include the 77 seats won by the Left-Congress alliance in the 2016 Assembly elections.

“The Left Front and the Congress will put up a resolute fight against divisive and narrow politics of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. We will fight them in a democratic and peaceful manner,” said Chowdhury.

As for the remaining seats, the Left Front chairperson said, “We are discussing the issue and it would be finalised soon.” Both sides agreed to hold more joint agitations against the TMC government.

The Left-Congress alliance did not see the light of day in the last Lok Sabha elections as both sides failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing arrangements.