Left Front leadership miffed with Cong on seat sharing

Members of the Left Front are concerned that Congress' attitude may put their campaigning on the backfoot

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 08 2021, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 19:31 ist
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Credit: PTI Photo

The alliance between the Left Front and Congress in West Bengal seemed to have run into rough waters as the Left Front leaders were miffed with the State Congress leadership for not coming clean about the number of seats they wanted to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Left Front sources said that the “surprising attitude” of the Congress towards the seat-sharing discussions may put the alliance on the backfoot in terms of campaigning, even as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP already started their campaign in full swing.

Sources further revealed that trouble started during a meeting on seat sharing in Kolkata on Thursday between the Left Front and Congress leaders when the latter's representatives were unable to come up with even an initial blueprint for seat-sharing, let alone stating how many seats they seek to contest.

Senior Congress MLA Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Abdul Mannan and MP Pradip Bhattacharya represented Congress in the meeting.

“The Left Front leaders are surprised to see that the State Congress leadership can’t even come up with a rough estimate of seats they want to contest,” a senior Left Front said.

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha and State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not present in the meeting, Congress sources said that he had instructed Mannan and Bhattacharya to remain mum in the meeting.

“Chowdhury asked the Congress representatives to make it clear to the Left Front leaders that they (Congress) would not be able to leave too many seats for the Left Front in districts such as Malda and Murshidabad where Congress had a strong presence,” Congress sources said.

During the meeting, Left Front chairperson Biman Basu did not hide his displeasure with Congress’ approach. “ TMC and BJP have already started their campaign in full swing. We have to start ours in full swing,” Basu said during the meeting.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
BJP
Left Front
Congress
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

