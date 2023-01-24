Left Front speaks up for arrested ISF MLA, supporters

The Left Front in West Bengal has condemned the alleged rough behaviour of police towards Naushad Siddiqui, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA, representing the Left alliance in the state assembly. Siddiqui is the only non-BJP MLA in the state opposition.

Demanding an unconditional release of Siddiqui and ISF workers, the Left Front has called for a state-wide protest campaign against the ‘anti-democratic’ administrative activity. ISF supporters too have demanded an immediate release of the party’s workers.

On Saturday, Siddiqui and his party supporters were arrested in central Kolkata’s Esplanade after they refused to clear the place and were protesting against the attack on ISF workers earlier during the day allegedly by Trinamool supporters on the outskirts of the city.

The incident had taken place when the ISF workers were on their way to Kolkata for observing their party’s foundation anniversary. The Esplanade clash had left several policemen injured. On Sunday, Siddiqui and 17 party supporters were sent to police custody till February 1.