Let justice prevail: Zoramthanga on Nagaland killing

Let justice prevail, peace return: Zoramthanga on Nagaland killing

The chief minister said that he stands with the people of Nagaland in this hour of grief

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Dec 07 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 14:12 ist
A man walks behind a placard posted at the venue of the Hornbill festival which was shut . Credit: PTI Photo

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has extended solidarity with the people of Nagaland over the recent killing of 14 civilians by security forces and prayed that justice prevails and peace returns soon.

The chief minister said that he stands with the people of Nagaland in this hour of grief.

"Prayers for the lives lost and the unfortunate incident at Oting, Mon district, Nagaland. I stand with the people of Nagaland in this time of grief. Let justice prevails and, May peace be restored soon," he tweeted late on Monday night.

At least 14 civilians and a security personnel have been killed in firing related incidents in Oting village and Mon town of Nagaland on December 4 and 5.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Zoramthanga
Nagaland
Nagaland Civilians' Killing

Related videos

What's Brewing

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

DH Toon | Nagaland killings: 'Seek better sniperscope?'

DH Toon | Nagaland killings: 'Seek better sniperscope?'

DH Radio | Will Omicron really trigger a third wave?

DH Radio | Will Omicron really trigger a third wave?

What is behind bad Bengaluru roads?

What is behind bad Bengaluru roads?

In a drop: Scientists study how Covid survives in air

In a drop: Scientists study how Covid survives in air

 