Lightning kills 10 in Bihar; Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

At least 10 people died in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar on Tuesday, a disaster management department official said.

Banka district accounted for four deaths, while three died in Nalanda, two in Jamui and one in Nawada, the official said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to pay Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia to the next of kin of each deceased, an official release said.

Kumar appealed to people to stay indoors as far as possible during bad weather conditions.

More than 180 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the past one month. Of them, 83 people in 23 districts lost their lives on a single day, June 25.