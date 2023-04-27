Lightning strikes in West Bengal: Toll rises to 18

Most of the victims were farmers who were struck by lightning on Thursday while working in agricultural fields

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 27 2023, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 22:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The toll in lightning strikes during Thursday's thunderstorms in five districts of West Bengal rose to 18, an official said.

Lightning strikes claimed lives of five people in Murshidabad, four in Purba Bardhaman and three each in North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah districts, a disaster management department official said here on Friday.

Also Read | Lightning strike leads to discovery of new phosphorus material

Most of the victims were farmers who were struck by lightning on Thursday while working in agricultural fields, he said.

Thunderstorms with lightning occurred in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Murshidabad. 

