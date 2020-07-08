List of containment zones in Kolkata that will be under lockdown from July 9

A total lockdown has been imposed in 33 zones across Kolkata, formed by merging buffer and containment zones.

From Thursday, 5 pm onwards, 33 zones in Kolkata would be under a state of total lockdown. The zones include Bhawanipore, Baghbazar, Panditiya Road, Alipore, Gariahat, Tollygunge, Lake Road etc.

Here is the list of containment zones in Kolkata. (The govt list is updated from June 17 to July 1)

Date of reporting of Latest case 6/25/2020 6/25/2020 6/27/2020 6/27/2020 6/27/2020 6/28/2020 6/29/2020 6/29/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2020 7/1/2020 7/1/2020 7/1/2020 7/1/2020 7/1/2020 7/1/2020

Address 2 JUSTICE MADHAB CHANDRA ROAD 11 ELGIN ROAD MARATHA DITCH SARANI MARATHA DITCH LANE 1/1 TO 8/4B PANDITTIYA ROAD P12 CIT SCHEME VII M MOTILAL BASAK LANE SATYAM TOWER, 3 ALIPORE ROAD 5B JUDGES COURT ROAD 25A & 19A SARAT BOSE ROAD 49B & 12A CHAKRABERIA ROAD GOLF CLUB ROAD ARIF ROAD ADHAR CHANDRA DAS LANE 6A NSC BOSE ROAD, TOLLY PARK APARTMENT PURBALOK MUKNDAPUR DOVER TERRACE & DOVER LANE 55A DR SARAT BANERJEE ROAD

Ward 70 70 7 7 85 31 31 74 74 70 70 94 13 13 94 109 85 85



This is a sharp increase from the original number of containment zones, which were limited to 18 until July 1st.Out of these zones, most are primarily residential areas with only a handful of commercial areas like Gariahat on the list.

Restrictions will be imposed on businesses and movement of non-essential services during the total lockdown. The current lockdown will last until the end of July.

The number of cases have been steadily increasing in West Bengal with the total number of cases touching 23,837.