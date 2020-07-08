List of containment zones in Kolkata that will be under lockdown from July 9

A total lockdown has been imposed in 33 zones across Kolkata, formed by merging buffer and containment zones.
From Thursday, 5 pm onwards, 33 zones in Kolkata would be under a state of total lockdown. The zones include Bhawanipore, Baghbazar, Panditiya Road, Alipore, Gariahat, Tollygunge, Lake Road etc.
Here is the list of containment zones in Kolkata. (The govt list is updated from June 17 to July 1)
Date of reporting of Latest case
6/25/2020
6/25/2020
6/27/2020
6/27/2020
6/27/2020
6/28/2020
6/29/2020
6/29/2020
6/30/2020
6/30/2020
6/30/2020
6/30/2020
7/1/2020
7/1/2020
7/1/2020
7/1/2020
7/1/2020
7/1/2020
Address
2 JUSTICE MADHAB CHANDRA ROAD
11 ELGIN ROAD
MARATHA DITCH SARANI
MARATHA DITCH LANE
1/1 TO 8/4B PANDITTIYA ROAD
P12 CIT SCHEME VII M
MOTILAL BASAK LANE
SATYAM TOWER, 3 ALIPORE ROAD
5B JUDGES COURT ROAD
25A & 19A SARAT BOSE ROAD
49B & 12A CHAKRABERIA ROAD
GOLF CLUB ROAD
ARIF ROAD
ADHAR CHANDRA DAS LANE
6A NSC BOSE ROAD, TOLLY PARK APARTMENT
PURBALOK MUKNDAPUR
DOVER TERRACE & DOVER LANE
55A DR SARAT BANERJEE ROAD
Ward
70
70
7
7
85
31
31
74
74
70
70
94
13
13
94
109
85
85
This is a sharp increase from the original number of containment zones, which were limited to 18 until July 1st.Out of these zones, most are primarily residential areas with only a handful of commercial areas like Gariahat on the list.
Restrictions will be imposed on businesses and movement of non-essential services during the total lockdown. The current lockdown will last until the end of July.
The number of cases have been steadily increasing in West Bengal with the total number of cases touching 23,837.