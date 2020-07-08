List of containment zones in Kolkata

List of containment zones in Kolkata that will be under lockdown from July 9

DH Web Desk
  Jul 08 2020, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 17:40 ist
Representative image

A total lockdown has been imposed in 33 zones across Kolkata, formed by merging buffer and containment zones.

From Thursday, 5 pm onwards, 33 zones in Kolkata would be under a state of total lockdown. The zones include Bhawanipore, Baghbazar, Panditiya Road, Alipore, Gariahat, Tollygunge, Lake Road etc. 

Here is the list of containment zones in Kolkata. (The govt list is updated from June 17 to July 1)

Date of reporting of Latest case 

6/25/2020

6/25/2020

6/27/2020

6/27/2020

6/27/2020

6/28/2020

6/29/2020

6/29/2020

6/30/2020

6/30/2020

6/30/2020

6/30/2020

7/1/2020

7/1/2020

7/1/2020

7/1/2020

7/1/2020

7/1/2020
 

Address 

2 JUSTICE MADHAB CHANDRA ROAD 

11 ELGIN ROAD 

MARATHA DITCH SARANI 

MARATHA DITCH LANE 

1/1 TO 8/4B PANDITTIYA ROAD 

P12 CIT SCHEME VII M 

MOTILAL BASAK LANE 

SATYAM TOWER, 3 ALIPORE ROAD 

5B JUDGES COURT ROAD 

25A & 19A SARAT BOSE ROAD 

49B & 12A CHAKRABERIA ROAD 

GOLF CLUB ROAD 

ARIF ROAD 

ADHAR CHANDRA DAS LANE 

6A NSC BOSE ROAD, TOLLY PARK APARTMENT 

PURBALOK MUKNDAPUR 

DOVER TERRACE & DOVER LANE 

55A DR SARAT BANERJEE ROAD 
 

Ward 

70

70

7

7

85

31

31

74

74

70

70

94

13

13

94

109

85

85
 

This is a sharp increase from the original number of containment zones, which were limited to 18 until July 1st.Out of these zones, most are primarily residential areas with only a handful of commercial areas like Gariahat on the list. 

Restrictions will be imposed on businesses and movement of non-essential services during the total lockdown.  The current lockdown will last until the end of July

The number of cases have been steadily increasing in West Bengal with the total number of cases touching 23,837. 

