LJD patron Sharad Yadav is recovering, says daughter

Loktantrik Janata Dal patron and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, who was hospitalised around two weeks ago, is recovering, his daughter said on Thursday.

The 75-year-old leader is a seven-time Lok Sabha MP and a three-time Rajya Sabha MP.

In a statement, his daughter, Subhashini Raj Rao, said that Yadav has been unwell for quite some time and that he is stable and recovering in hospital.

"I am sure that he would return home with your blessings and prayers and of course his own will power. As you are aware, he is a fighter and has been fighting from the beginning of his political career for the welfare of the people of this country especially for the upliftment of underprivileged classes of the society."

She said she is indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who "have not only enquired about the health of my father but are also in regular touch" with the hospital authorities. "They have conveyed their blessings and support to the family also," she said.

Rao also said she was "grateful" to Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, who "called up many times to enquire about his health from us and the hospital authorities". He too "conveyed his affection and support" towards the family, she added.

Yadav had split with Kumar after the latter walked out of the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the BJP to continue as Bihar Chief Minister. Yadav was disqualified as a Rajya Sabha MP on a petition by the JD(U) charging him of anti-party activities. The issue is now pending in the Delhi High Court after Yadav approached the court.

The reference to Kumar assumes significance amid speculation that Yadav is planning a return to the JD(U) ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar in the next couple of months. Yadav contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the symbol of Lalu Prasad-led RJD.

Rao also thanked senior leaders from the Congress and other parties, political workers and well-wishers who have been worried about her father's health. "I will keep in touch to convey the update about the health of my father," she said.