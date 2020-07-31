LJP asks EC to not hold Bihar elections in Oct-Nov

LJP asks EC to not hold Bihar elections in October-November, says polls in pandemic will endanger lives

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 20:40 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party has written to the Election Commission against holding the Bihar assembly polls in October-November, when they are due, saying it will otherwise amount to deliberately "pushing people towards death".

The party has said resources should now be focussed on curbing the Covid-19 crisis and tackling floods in the state and not holding the polls.

The LJP has said that the coronavirus pandemic has already acquired dangerous proportions and experts believe that it is likely to be more severe by October-November, as it argued that the priority now should be saving people's lives and not holding the elections.

The LJP's stand on the elections is opposite to that of the JD(U), which also is a BJP ally, as the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party has spoken in favour of holding them on time and has been holding organisational meetings in preparation.

The BJP has maintained that any decision on the poll schedule is the EC's prerogative, while the main opposition RJD has in past called for postponing the elections, citing the coronavirus threat.

The EC has sought views of all parties on the elections.

The LJP said endangering lives of a big population would be absolutely "improper" for holding the elections and noted that over 35, 000 people in the country, including 280 in Bihar, have died of Covid-19 so far.

"Holding the polls in such circumstances will amount to deliberately pushing people towards death," it told the EC.

A big part of Bihar is also severely affected by floods, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

LJP
Nitish Kumar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
COVID-19
Coronavirus
BJP

What's Brewing

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

 