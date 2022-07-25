Local court sentences Mizoram’s lone BJP MLA, 12 others to prison for graft

A local court in Mizoram pronounced on Monday one year imprisonment and fine for the state’s only Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, and 12 others, who were convicted in a corruption case.

The MLA Buddha Dhan Chakma, who is the chief executive member of Chakma Autonomous District Council, along with Buddha Lila Chakma and 10 other former members of the council were convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for using their powers to misappropriate development funds worth over Rs 154 crores.

The court, which pronounced the quantum of punishment on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on each of them.

When the misappropriation happened, Buddha Dhan Chakma was in Congress and was a chief executive member of the council—which is meant for the welfare of the state's Chakma community.

Interestingly, the case was registered following a complaint in 2017 by a then general secretary of BJP in Mizoram. Chakma switched over to the BJP in 2018, and was elected MLA in the Assembly elections conducted the same year.

BJP is an ally of the government, led by the regional Mizo National Front.

Chakma has moved Gauhati High Court challenging the order of the Mizoram court, sources said.