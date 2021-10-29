Local trains to run in West Bengal at 50% seating capacity from October 31

WB local trains to run at 50% capacity from October 31

PTI,
  • Oct 29 2021, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 00:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The West Bengal government on Friday extended Covid-19 restrictions till November 30 with additional relaxations, one of them being permission for local trains to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity from Sunday -- almost six months after services were stopped to check the spread of the disease.

The administration also allowed the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am from November 2 to 5 for Kali Puja festivities, an official order here said. It granted similar relaxations for Chhath Puja on November 10 and 11.

According to the order, cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, shopping malls, spas, and gyms will be allowed to function at 70 per cent capacity from October 31, but not beyond 11 pm.

"Local trains may operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. All government offices related to non-emergency and non-essential services shall now function with 50 per cent of their total strength," the order said.

Schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities will open from November 16, following standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government, it maintained.

District administrations, police commissioners, and local authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the state directives on Covid-19, the order added.

