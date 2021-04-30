Lockdown-like curbs imposed in West Bengal: Malls shut, unnecessary gatherings banned

Lockdown-like curbs in Bengal: Malls, eateries closed

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 30 2021, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 19:46 ist
People wait in a queue to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid surging Covid-19 cases in the state, the West Bengal government on Friday ordered the closure of shopping malls, restaurants, bars, gyms and swimming pools. All kinds of social, cultural, religious and entertainment-related gatherings are banned in the state for an indefinite period.

“All shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlors, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools shall remain closed (even while home deliveries and online services shall remain permitted),” stated the order.

Bazaars in the state will now be allowed to remain open only from 7 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 5 pm. Essential services such as medicine and grocery shops are exempted from this rule.

The government order further stated that all kinds of processions and victory rallies “will be guided” by the Election Commission’s (EC) guidelines while “unnecessary congregations” will be “discouraged and restricted”.

“It has to be ensured that crowding, loitering near the counting venue is averted,” stated the order.

It added that any violation of the instructions will be liable for prosecution under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the IPC and other applicable laws.

The development comes at a time when Covid-19 cases in Bengal were inching closer to the 20,000-mark. Cases skyrocketed due to large political gatherings during the eight-phased Assembly elections and violation of social distancing norms and Covid protocols by people.

