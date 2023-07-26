Lockdown love story on Facebook ends in triple murder in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls it 'love jihad'

A love story which began on Facebook during the Covid-19 lockdown ended in a grisly triple murder case in Easteen Assam's Golaghat district.

A 25-year-old mechanical engineer, Nazibur Rahman Bora, who allgedly indentified himself as Hindu boy on Facebook and befriended Sanghamitra Ghosh in 2020 and later got married, murdered his wife and her parents in Golaghat on Monday. The accused later surrendered in a police station with the sharp weapon he used to commit the triple murders. The couple has a child.

Nazibur was arrested in March this year and was send to judicial custody after Sanghamitra lodged an FIR alleging harassment by her husband and his family. She returned to her parents' house in Golaghat. The accused was released on bail after 28 days and he committed the murders on Monday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the victims' family in Golaghat on Tuesday morning, called it a case of "love jihad" as the boy identified himself as a Hindu on Facebook, befriended her and later forced her to convert. The boy identified himself as Rimon Bora in Facebook, CM said.

CM said the state government would pitch for investigation in a fast track court for early punishment to the murderer.

Giving details of the incident, drector general of police, GP Singh said a CID inquiry has been ordered.