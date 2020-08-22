Lok Sabha MP in Odisha tests positive for Covid-19

Lok Sabha MP and ruling BJD leader Manjulata Mandal on Saturday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing home quarantine.

Taking to Twitter, the Bhadrak MP requested people who recently came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of #Covid-19, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and stable & I'm in-home quarantine. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," she tweeted.

Mandal is the second parliamentarian in Odisha after BJP's Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari to have contracted the disease.

Earlier this week, state rural development minister Susanta Singh was also diagnosed with the infection.

At least six MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus in the state over the past few months.

Odisha has reported 75,537 Covid-19 cases so far, including 399 fatalities.