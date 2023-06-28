Lord Jagannath's return 'Rath Yatra' begins in Puri

Lord Jagannath's return 'Rath Yatra' begins in Puri

The Lord's procession was completed much ahead of the schedule.

PTI
PTI, Puri,
  • Jun 28 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 16:56 ist
Bahuda Yatra in Puri. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and beating of cymbals, Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda Yatra' or return car festival began in the pilgrim town on Wednesday.

The sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath - were escorted to their respective chariots from Gundicha Temple in a ceremonial 'Dhadi Pahandi' (line procession), marking the beginning of the Lord’s return journey or Bahuda Yatra to their abode at Srimandir.

The deities were taken to Shree Gundicha Temple, about 3 kilometres from the main temple on Rath Yatra day on June 20. The deities stayed in the Gundicha Temple, considered as the birthplace of the trinity, for seven days.

Though Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had earlier fixed the timing of Pahandi between 12 noon to 2.30 pm, the Lord's procession was completed much ahead of the schedule.

As per the tradition, 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping of the chariots) ritual was performed by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divya Singha Deb in all three chariots.

The pulling of chariots is scheduled to start at 4 pm.

"We hope all the rituals will be performed much ahead of the time as Pahandi has been done much earlier," an SJTA official said.

The deities will remain seated on the chariots in front of the Lion’s Gate of the 12th-century shrine on Wednesday night and the ceremonial 'Sunabesha' (gold attire) will be performed on chariots on June 29. Around 10 lakh devotees are expected to witness the Lord's Sunabhesa, an official said.

On June 30, the 'Adhar Pana' (sweet drink) ritual will be performed on the chariots while the deities will be taken back to the main temple on July 1 in a ritual called 'Niladri Bije'.

