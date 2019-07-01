Low pressure revives inactive monsoon in Odisha

Normal life was hampered in several parts of Odisha including state capital Bhubaneswar on Monday due to heavy rainfall triggered by a low pressure formed in the north-east Bay of Bengal.

The system also revived the inactive monsoon which had arrived in the state more than a week ago but had vanished soon after, leading to an unexpected dry spell in a majority of the districts. The rain ended the dry spell and brought relief to the people who were suffering due to the hot and humid weather conditions.

The state government has already issued a red alert in eight western and coastal districts after the local MET office warned that these districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. In some areas, the rainfall is predicted to be extremely heavy. These eight districts are: Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh in western Odisha besides Angul and Dhenkanal in the coastal region.

The rest of the districts would experience normal rainfall. “We have already directed the Collectors of the eight districts to remain in high alert and take necessary steps to handle the situation”, a revenue department official said. Such patterns of rainfall in the state are expected to continue till July 5.