Lower-grade Assam govt staff may soon get financial aid for taking out parents on trips

The Assam government is mulling to provide monetary assistance to its lower-grade staff from next year to enable them to take their parents on trips during “special leave” granted by the state government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday.

Earlier, two special leaves were granted for government employees so that they get a chance to visit their parents or in-laws and spend “quality time” with them.

The chief minister said the employees who avail of the special leave will have to submit photographic evidence of their visit to their parents or in-laws.

A web portal will also be launched soon to allow willing employees to upload their photographs on it. Sarma said, “Routine life makes us machines. But when we are with our parents, we become more humane. “It is our endeavour to reconnect with our rich Indian traditions.”

The chief minister said the government is mulling whether it will be able to sanction "some monetary help” to grade 3 and 4 employees from next year so that they can take their parents to places of tourist interest during the leave period.

He also said a web portal is being prepared to enable willing employees, who avail of the leave, to upload their photographs of the time spent with their parents.

“Uploading the photos is not mandatory, though all employees have to submit photographic evidence of the time spent with the parents to their superiors,” he added.

The state Cabinet had in November last approved granting two days additional leave to government employees in January this year, with the dates clubbed with regular holidays on second Saturday and Sunday, so that they can spend four days with their parents or in-laws.

Except for the chief minister, chief secretary, and the director-general of police, all are eligible for the special leave, Sarma said, urging senior officers and even ministers to avail it.

Pointing out that most employees will be granted the additional leave on January 6 and 7, the police personnel can avail it over the next four months, the chief minister urged the superintendents of police to be “generous” in sanctioning the leave.

The special leave will not be given to police personnel serving in battalions as they are already allowed one month leave to visit their homes, Sarma said.

