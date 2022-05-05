Lowest insurgency incidents in Northeast in two decades: MHA report

There has been an 80 per cent reduction in insurgency-related in the north-eastern states of India in 2020, as compared with 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government first came to power at the Centre, stated the 2020-21 annual report by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the report, the insurgency incidents reported in 2020 were the lowest in two decades, further it was 27 per cent less than the previous year.

In 2020, the number of civilian and security forces’ casualties also reduced by 72 per cent, as compared to 2019.

“The security situation in the Northeast states has improved substantially since 2014. The year 2020 recorded the lowest insurgency incidents and casualties among the civilians and security forces during the last two decades. Compared to 2014, there has been an 80 per cent reduction in insurgency incidents in 2020,” the report declared.

According to the report, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura remained mostly peaceful and there was a marked security-related improvement in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya. “In 2020, insurgency-related violence declined by 42 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, 12 per cent in Assam, 23 per cent in Manipur and 45 per cent in Nagaland, compared to 2019,” the report said.

In Assam, nearly 2,000 insurgents, including all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland, gave up militancy and surrendered their arms after signing a peace deal with the central government. The Paresh Baruah-led United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa)—deemed a terrorist organisation and banned by the government—however, remained active.

In Nagaland, all but one faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, (NSCN/K–Yung Aung which is largely based in Myanmar) had declared a ceasefire. Compared to 2019, the state saw a 45 per cent decline in violent incidents in 2020; no civilian and security forces deaths were reported either. The government is now trying to sign agreements with NSCN factions to end decades-old Naga conflict.

However, in Manipur, several militant groups are still active; but 23 groups have been suspended operations since 2008 by the government. Although Arunachal Pradesh does not have any local insurgent group, the state is affected by spill-over insurgency? of factions of NSCN and ULFA (Independent) in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, the report said.

Insurgency-related incidents in the state during 2020, however, declined by 42 per cent compared to 2019.

In Meghalaya, two insurgent groups—Garo National Liberation Army and Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council—are still active.