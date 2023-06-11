Lalu is 'unflinching warrior' of social justice: Stalin

M K Stalin hails Lalu Prasad Yadav as 'unflinching warrior' of social justice

The DMK president took to Twitter to greet the former Bihar CM on his 76th birthday

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 11 2023, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 13:51 ist
M K Stalin and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photos

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday extended his birthday greetings to Rashtria Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and described him as "an unflinching warrior of social justice."

The DMK president took to Twitter to greet the former Bihar CM on his 76th birthday.

"Birthday Greetings to veteran political leader and @RJDforIndia National President Thiru @laluprasadrjd ji," he said.

"The emphasis he gave for 'dignity' (izzat), makes his politics very close to that of our self-respect movement helmed by Thanthai Periyar. Be it the reservation for the backward classes or raising voice for caste census or upholding secularism, the consistent stands of Thiru Lalu Prasad avargal makes him an unflinching warrior of social justice," Stalin said.

Extending his birthday greetings to the leader, Stalin wished Yadav many more active years in service of people to "strengthen the Mandal Politics in North India."

