Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Assam

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Assam

Tremors of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, were felt across Guwahati city as well as its adjoining areas

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 20 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolted parts of Assam, including its largest city Guwahati, on Saturday afternoon.

The quake, with epicentre in Kamrup district, hit the state at 1.12 pm, according to data from the National Center for Seismology.

Tremors of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, were felt across Guwahati city as well as its adjoining areas.

No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received yet.

The northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon in the area. A 6.4-magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of northeast on April 28, causing damage to several buildings.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assam
Earthquake
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

 