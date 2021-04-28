Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Assam; 10 injured, buildings damaged

At least 10 persons were injured, buildings damaged and panic struck people amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Assam as an earthquake measuring 6.4 on Richter Scale followed by 10 aftershocks hit the state on Wednesday.

At least two persons died in Nagaon and Guwahati in heart attack, believed to have been caused by the shock and panic triggered by the disaster.

This was the strongest earthquake since 1950 when Assam had witnessed a quake measuring 8.6 on the Richter Scale. The state had faced another major earthquake of 6 magnitude in 1960.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, Sonitpur district in North Assam was the epicentre of the earthquake.

People were seen running out of homes in fear as the big jolt hit the state at 7.51 am. Many buildings suffered cracks and people were injured in areas within 100-km radius of Sonitpur, the epicenter in North Assam. Water was seen oozing out of paddy fields and dry river beds, which developed cracks in some areas close to the epicentre.

The epicentre is located about 80-km Northeast of Guwahati.

"I have never seen such an earthquake in my life," said terrified Pranjal Nath, a 50-year-old carpenter in Guwahati, who rushed out to an open field with his two children.

The jolt was also felt in rest of the Northeast and neighbouring West Bengal, Bihar and Bangladesh. Entire Northeast, including Assam, sits on seismically active Zone V.

The 10 aftershocks, ranging between 2.9 to 4.7 in Richter scale were felt between 7.51 am to 5.40 pm.

The Central Seismological Observatory based in Shillong, Meghalaya said a preliminary analysis showed that the earthquake was located near Kopili Fault closer to Himalayan Frontal Thrust (HFT). "The area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal following the earthquake and took stock of the situation.

"While report of damages of some buildings and injuries of people were received, no significant damages occurred due to the earthquake. The injured were immediately rushed to hospital," Sonowal said after a meeting in Guwahati.

"Cracks developed in many private and public buildings. However, reports of any severe damage like collapse of building has not been received so far," said a statement issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Sonowal said the district administrations were directed to carry out field survey of damages and submit report for a detail review and to extend necessary help and support to the affected people.