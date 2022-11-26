Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, his MLAs visit Guwahati

Nearly five months after he camped in Guwahati, engineered a rebellion within Shiv Sena and became Maharashtra Chief Minister with the help of BJP, Eknath Shinde on Saturday visited the biggest city in the Northeast and offered prayers at the Kamakhya Devi Temple there.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray however, described the government as “unconstitutional” and pointed to the fact that the visit coincides with the Constitution Day.

Shinde and the MLAs loyal to him first travelled to Surat before heading to Guwahati where they camped and returned to Mumbai via Goa.

Before they headed back to the home state in June, the rebels visited the Kamakhya Devi Temple and offered prayers.

In Shiv Sena, as of now 40 of the 56 MLAs and 13 of the 19 MPs are with the Shinde-faction, the group which is known as Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena while the Thackeray-group is known as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Some MLAs could not make it because of prior engagements and they scotched rumours of discontentment.

Along with Shinde, the MLAs, their family members and staff were present when they visited Guwahati and headed to Nilachal Hills.They offered prayers at the Kamakhya Devi Temple, one of the oldest of the 51 pithas in the Shakta tradition.

Shinde also held discussions with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, who during the toppling of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had sheltered the rebel MLAs.

“We are happy to be here again. The people of Guwahati have welcomed us again…we are indebted to them,” Shinde said, adding that they were there to offer prayers.

On the Opposition criticism, he said: “The Opposition (MVA) has no work left but to criticise everything…they can do it.”

The leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar of NCP said: “It is not known who they are going to sacrifice now. But if someone is going for the almighty’s darshan, we wish them.”

However, Shinde-faction chief spokesperson and Education and Marathi Language Minister Deepak Kesarkar said: “We will sacrifice the thoughts of people which are against Maharashtra.”

“It is an unconstitutional government that is in place,” said Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray.