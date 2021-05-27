Blaze near Kolkata smoulders even after 18 hours

Major blaze near Kolkata continues to smoulder even after 18 hours

Though the spread of flames was contained, pockets of smouldering fire continued to flare up inside the building which housed a vest manufacturing unit

PTI
PTI,
  • May 27 2021, 23:35 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 23:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

 A huge fire broke out in a building that housed a few godowns in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Thursday and fire officials were battling the blaze even after 18 hours.

Though the spread of flames was contained, pockets of smouldering fire continued to flare up inside the building which housed a vest manufacturing unit, Fire Services minister Sujit Bose told PTI.

Bose said he was informed that "two to four people may be inside when the fire broke out."

"I have been told by family members of one worker and others present at site that two to four persons are inside the building, but fire services personnel have not been able to confirm it yet," he said.

Fire services personnel said the fire broke out at around 2 am in the building, located in Bilkanda area, around 15 km from Kolkata. At least 11 fire tenders were sent to fight the blaze, Fire Department officials said.

"There are inflammable materials inside which helped spread the fire fast," Bose said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kolkata
West Bengal
Fire

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 