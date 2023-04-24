Major fire breaks out in Salt Lake near Kolkata

Major fire breaks out in Salt Lake near Kolkata

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 24 2023, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 00:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major fire broke out at a slum in Salt Lake near Kolkata on Sunday evening, gutting several shanties, officials said.

The blaze, which broke out around 7.40 pm in the Falguni market area, was brought under control by 10 fire tenders after around two hours, they said.

Also Read | Massive fire guts chemical unit in Karnataka's Raichur

Fire Services minister Sujit Basu said the fire gutted several shanties.

The minister, who was present at the site during the firefight, said that those who lost their homes will be rehabilitated by the government.

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, they added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kolkata
West Bengal
Fire Accident
Fire
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

Father-son duos who played for India

Father-son duos who played for India

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Art from above

Art from above

The wild cast of Bori

The wild cast of Bori

 