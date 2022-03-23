Making Manipur drugs free, corruption free among '100 tasks in 100 days' plan of new BJP government

The new BJP government in Manipur, in its first cabinet meeting, has adopted "100 tasks in first 100 days" which include measures to make the state free from drugs, corruption and try to establish peace by reaching out to various insurgent groups.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday, also decided to advance the timing of government offices to 9 am instead of 10 am at present. It was also decided to adopt a five-day-a-week work schedule in state government offices.

"The Cabinet decided that working hours will be increased on working days. Office work will start at 9 am. To sync with school timings and enable proper home management as well as ease traffic congestion, school timings will also change with classes starting early at 8 am. The new system will improve output and productivity of government servants by providing much-needed rest and rejuvenation on weekends. It will also enable adequate time for school children to productively use afternoon hours," said an official statement issued on Tuesday (March 22) evening.

Also Read | Footballer to second-time CM: A look at Nongthombam Biren Singh

In order to fulfil its pre-poll promise of making Manipur corruption-free, the cabinet decided to revive the anti-corruption cell in Chief Minister’s Office, to be headed by an officer of the rank of Additional SP.

'CM da Haisi Initiative' will be transformed as part of the Anti-Corruption Cell, with toll-free numbers made available for the public to send complaints. Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department will act on actionable complaints received in the Anti-Corruption Cell within a deadline. No person, including any member of the public, will be spared if found to be giving or taking bribe money, said the statement.

The cabinet also resolved to make Manipur drug free. An IGP rank police officer will lead the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. Anti-Narcotics Division will be strengthened by posting manpower of integrity. Poppy plantation areas will be identified through satellite mapping and drone surveys.

The cabinet resolved to pursue lasting peace for the State by reaching out to various armed groups operating in the region.

With a view to reducing the hardship faced by beneficiaries of housing schemes of PMAY in urban and rural areas on account of Central scheme guidelines, the cabinet also decided to set up a corpus fund for releasing advance money to beneficiaries to enable them to start housing construction without waiting for the release of the first instalment from the Centre.

The BJP government took oath on Monday, days after the party won the Assembly elections with an absolute majority for the first time.

Check out DH's latest videos: