Mamata agreed to bring PM Kisan Yojna in Bengal after losing ground: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreeing to implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi in the state as she realised that she was fast losing ground in Bengal.

Addressing a Krishok Surokkha Gram Sabha at Katwa in West Bengal’s East Bardhaman district, Nadda also said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo only bothered about the farmers after the BJP started the Krishok Surokkha outreach in Bengal. He launched the Krishok Surokkha program from the venue. The BJP is expected to hold 40,000 such meetings in the state.

“I have heard that Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreeing to implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi scheme in the State. Now you (Mamata) don’t have to do it. BJP will come to power in Bengal and implement the scheme,” said Nadda.

Targeting the CM over the condition of farmers in Bengal Nadda said that there was no lack of cultivable land in the state but most of it was not irrigated due to the TMC government's failure.

“This is what the TMC government does. It has also deprived 4.67 lakh people in Bengal from benefiting from the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme,” said Nadda.

The BJP president claimed that farmers were with PM Modi, adding that his government had increased the budget allocation for farmers six times and the minimum support price by 50 per cent.

On the contentious farm bills, the minister said they ensure that farmers get lucrative prices for their crops and sell them anywhere they want.

He alleged that the TMC government was changing the names of Central schemes such as Swatch Bharat and taking credit for it.

Accusing the TMC of rampant corruption Nadda said “ Mamata Banerjee said she would work for Maa, Mati, Manush but in reality, her government worked for extortion and appeasement."

Later in the day Nadda also collected some token crops and vegetables from five farmers’ families in the state as part of BJP’s outreach to farmers.