Mamata announces major rejig in TMC ahead of 2021 Bengal polls

PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 23 2020, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 17:50 ist
TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the party's organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces with an eye on next year's assembly elections in West Bengal, party sources said.

At a meeting of the party, Banerjee announced a new state committee with 21 members in it and a seven-member core panel, they said.

Besides, the presidents of several districts, including Howrah, Coochbehar, Purulia, Nadia, Jhargram and South Dinajpur have been removed, a senior party leader said.

New and younger faces such as Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Partha Pratim Roy, Gurupad Tudu and Mahua Moitra have been given charge of these districts, the sources said.

