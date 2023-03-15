Mamata asks actor-MP Dev to be new brand ambassador of Bengal tourism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked actor-turned-MP Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, to be the new brand ambassador of the state's tourism department.

Noting that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the incumbent brand ambassador of the state's tourism sector, remains "busy", Banerjee requested the 40-year-old actor to take up the responsibility.

Khan had accepted Banerjee's proposal to become West Bengal's brand ambassador in 2012.

"We have Shah Rukh (Khan). He also made a video, but he is usually very busy. Dev you will do a bit of work as the brand ambassador for the tourism department. I will ask the tourism department to make him the new ambassador. Let (film director) Goutam Ghose prepare a video (on tourism), and Dev, along with others, will promote it," Banerjee, who chaired the Industrial Promotional Board (IPB) meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar during the day, stated.

Read | Situation in Bengal is ‘Kafkaesque’, says Trinamool minister

Dev, surprised by the request, said that he was privileged to have been chosen for the role.

"I was quite surprised when the proposal came my way. I am elated by this decision, and will try to perform to the best of my abilities," the TMC Lok Sabha member from Ghatal in Paschim Midnapore district said.

Notably, Bengal, earlier this month, bagged the International Travel Award 2023 from the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA), having been adjudged the 'Best Destination for Culture’.

State tourism department’s principal secretary, Nandini Chakravorty, who received the award in Berlin on behalf of Bengal, was present at Wednesday's meeting.

Chakravorty presented the memento to Banerjee on the occasion.