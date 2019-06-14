Mamata asks junior doctors to meet her, doctors refuse

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked a delegation of junior doctors to meet her at the State Secretariat at 5 pm on Saturday. The development took place late on Friday night. However, the agitating junior doctor’s at the NRS Medical College refused to meet her at the State Secretariat and demanded that she should come to the college to meet them.



“Why should we go and meet the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat? If she had come and met us at the college no one had to wait till 5 pm on Saturday. She has to come here and meet us. There is no question of going to the state Secretariat,” said an agitating junior doctor at NRS Medical College.



According to sources in the State Secretariat government officials called some of the agitating junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and urged them to meet the Chief Minister to resolve the issue.



A delegation of senior doctors met the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat late on Friday night.



“The Chief Minister has told us that she wants the issue to be resolved as soon as possible. She has asked the junior doctors to meet her at the state Secretariat,” said a senior doctor who met the Chief Minister.