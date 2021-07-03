Mamata Banerjee afraid of losing chief minister's post: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pressing for bypolls as she is afraid of losing her post. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh accused Mamata of becoming the chief minister through the “back door” without becoming an MLA.

He indicated that it is because of this reason the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is writing letters to the Election Commission (EC), urging it to hold bypolls in Bengal.

“She lost in the Assembly elections but became the chief minister through the back door without becoming an MLA. We are demanding her removal because she has no right to remain in the post,” said Ghosh.

“Now she is afraid that in case bypolls are not held she will have to resign, hence letters are being written (to the Election Commission),” he added. Mamata lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram Assembly seat.

Read more: 'Blot on democracy': TMC on BJP ruckus in Bengal Assembly during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's address

Exuding confidence that the BJP is ready for Assembly bypolls in Bengal, Ghosh said that in several municipalities in the state, elections are pending for more than two years and the ruling party is resorting to looting through administrators. He said that the BJP wants municipal elections to be held first in the state.

“We are prepared for the bypolls. First, we want municipal elections. There are several municipalities where elections are pending for more than two years and the ruling party is resorting to backdoor looting by using administrators. So we want municipal elections to be held first so that people get civic amenities,” said Ghosh.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister, Ghosh said that she was afraid of holding municipal elections and wants bypolls to be held first so that she can hold on to her post.

“It will be decided by the Election Commission. But is the State Election Commission Sleeping? Why has the state government shown such an escapist mentality? They must answer these questions,” he said.

Ghosh further alleged that BJP members are being deprived of Covid-19 vaccines in Bengal.

“People from opposition parties, especially the BJP are being deprived of Covid-19 vaccines. Fraudulent activities are going on in the state regarding vaccination. This shows the failure of the state government,” he said.