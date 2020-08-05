Mamata Banerjee appeals for unity in diversity on Ram temple bhoomi pujan day

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday called for preserving brotherhood between communities and the age-old legacy of unity in diversity.

Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai

Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!

Mera Bharat Mahaan,

Mahaan Hamara Hindustan.

"Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! Banerjee tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the bhoomi pujan rituals and laid the foundation stone for Ram temple at a grand ceremony, after years of communal strife.