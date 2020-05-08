Mamata condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra

Mamata Banerjee condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 08 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 13:39 ist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed grief over the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

She prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap.

"I am struck by grief to hear of the horrific incident involving a goods train which ran over innocent migrants in #Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My deep condolences to the families of the deceased. May their souls rest in peace. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Banerjee tweeted.

At least 14 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning. Two other labourers were injured in the accident. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
migrant workers

What's Brewing

Temporarily suspend new worker visas: Senators to Trump

Temporarily suspend new worker visas: Senators to Trump

Ratan Tata invests in 17-year-old boy's pharma start-up

Ratan Tata invests in 17-year-old boy's pharma start-up

Coronavirus: Was the TN's Koyambedu cluster avoidable?

Coronavirus: Was the TN's Koyambedu cluster avoidable?

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

 