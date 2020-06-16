Mamata Banerjee grieves death of Army personnel in Galwan valley

Mamata grieves death of Army personnel in Galwan valley

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 16 2020, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 23:36 ist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Indian soldiers in the violent clash with Chinese troops at the Sino-India border in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

I salute the valour of the three Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley while performing a supreme service for the nation. My heart goes out to the families of these brave men. May lord give them strength in this difficult time, Banerjee said in a tweet posted earlier in the day.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were among the ten Indian Army personnel dead in the clash, the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years, government sources said.

The fatalities, the highest in decades, may go up further, they said.

The sources said the Chinese side also suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the numbers

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
China
India
Ladakh
Line of Actual Control

