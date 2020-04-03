Mamata Banerjee peeved at obstruction to COVID-19 patients’ cremation

In the wake of several agitations by a section of health workers at some government-run hospitals and incidents of locals obstructing the cremation of deceased COVID-19 patients, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people to refrain from such activities.

The visibly annoyed Chief Minister said that under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the state government is authorized to acquire any hospital or other such facilities.

“Some people don’t want COVID-10 hospitals in their locality, some don’t want any COVID-19 patients in their hospitals, some are objecting to the cremation of deceased in their area. I appeal to them with folded hands not to do such things,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee expressed her shock at the incidents of people objecting to the cremation of deceased COVID-19 patients in their locality. However, she did not directly mention COVID-19 patients.

“You are not allowing the cremation of a deceased. How can this happen? You cannot say that you will not treat COVID-19 patients of he comes to your hospital. Do you want COVID-19 patients not to go to any hospital?” said Banerjee.

Her comments come hours after a section of health workers staged protest demonstrations at the M R Bangur Hospital. Alleging that they have not been provided with any proper protective equipment the health workers objected to the planned treatment of COVID-19 patients there.

Earlier this week a large crowd gathered near a cremation facility on the eastern fringes of the city where a deceased COVID-19 patient was to be cremated. The locals even drove away workers at the cremation facility. A large police contingent brought the situation under control.

A similar situation occurred earlier at another cremation ground in Kolkata where the body of the first COVID-19 victim was brought for cremation. The crowd pelted stones at police and heckled journalists.

A section of locals staged roadblock in the New Town area of the city protesting against the state government’s plan to set up a quarantine centre in the area.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 38 with four more persons testing positive for the infection said the Chief Minister adding 12 persons have been cured in Bengal so far.