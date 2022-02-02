Mamata Banerjee re-elected as TMC chairperson unopposed

Mamata Banerjee re-elected as TMC chairperson unopposed

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 13:57 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday was re-elected as the Trinamool Congress chairperson in party's organisational elections today in Kolkata.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool Congress
West Bengal
Kolkata
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 