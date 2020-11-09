Mamata Banerjee seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential commodities

Alleging that the farm laws had resulted into hoarding and steep price rise of erstwhile essential commodities such as onions and potatoes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to resolve the issue.

Mamata said that since due to the farm laws, regulatory powers to curb price and hoarding were now only with the Centre, it should either address the issue immediately or restore the state government’s power in this regard.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter, I would urge the Central Government to urgently step in to control hoarding, to increase supply and to bring down the rising prices of essential commodities as the public is facing acute crisis,” stated Mamata in a letter to the Prime Minister.

“Otherwise, the power of the state government be restored for exercising control over the production supply, distribution and sale of agricultural commodities, or the state is permitted to bring about an appropriate legislation in this regard,” she added.

She further alleged that the farm laws were encouraging hoarders in hoarding and profiteering on essential items like potato and onion resulting into steep price rise.

“Our worst apprehensions in this regard seems to be coming true as the exorbitant prices of essential household items such as potato and onion in recent week have already made them unaffordable to the common people..” stated the Chief Minister.

She alleged that the Farm Laws were brought into force without proper planning and mechanism to curb hoarding and profiteering and the power of the state has been “bulldozed.”

“Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, I would seek your kind and urgent intervention, as the State Government being now devoid of its powers cannot be expected to remain silent spectator to the ongoing sufferings of the people due to extraordinary price rise of potato and onion-like essential commodities,” wrote Mamata.