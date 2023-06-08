Mamata sends mangoes to President, PM

Mamata Banerjee sends Bengal’s top varieties of mangoes to President Murmu, PM Modi

The seasonal fruit was also sent to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, a well-placed source said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 08 2023, 06:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 06:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photos

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sent top varieties of the state’s mangoes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She has been continuing this practice for several years.

The seasonal fruit was also sent to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, a well-placed source said.

"The mangoes were sent in decorative boxes. The boxes contain Himsagar, Fazli, Langra and Laxman Bhog variety of mangoes," the source said.

The boxes will reach New Delhi in a couple of days.

India News
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi
D Y Chandrachud
Droupadi Murmu

