Mamata Banerjee stands in queue to collect health scheme card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stood in stood in a queue along with others at Kalighat in South Kolkata to collect her Swasthya Sathi smart card at distribution centre of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The locals were in for a surprise when the Chief Minister arrived at the distribution centre near her residence along with Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and some other senior Government officers at around 11.45 am.

The Chief Minister stood in queue behind some locals and collected her smart card completing all the formalities.

“I will preserve this card in my archive. I have urged all my fellow Ministers to collect their Swasthya Sathi,” said Mamata.

Speaking to reporters Hakim said that “ the Chief Minister stood in queue and collected her her card like an ordinary person. This shows her feet is still on ground and she is still has not forgotten her roots.”

The West Bengal Government provides health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh per annum under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.