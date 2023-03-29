Mamata Banerjee starts 2-day dharna to protest Centre's 'discrimination' against West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday began a two-day dharna,that will stretch for 30 hours at B R Ambedkar's statue on Red Road in the heart of Kolkata.
Banerjee's sit-in is aimed at highlighting the alleged 'deprivation' the state has been subjected to due to the freezing of Central funds.
Also Read | BJP invokes Ram Navami and Ramzan to oppose Mamata Banerjee’s dharna in West Bengal
Besides, a Trinamool congregation at Shaheed Minar, Esplanade, to be addressed by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, is to take place today.
The BJP is holding a demonstration against the alleged corruption in (school) recruitment in the state, and irregularities in the use of Central funds by the state government.
The Left and Congress will stage their own processions in the city.
