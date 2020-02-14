Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at BJP over 'goli mao' remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that if the leaders of a party openly ask to shoot people then what will the workers do. Her comments come days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that statements like “goli maro” should have been said that BJP does not approve such remarks.

“These days there is a new trend. Suddenly some people are coming out on the streets in Delhi and open fire at others. What is this? First you people have said it and now you cannot control your workers,” said Banerjee. She was addressing the state Assembly.

Reiterating her stand that she will not allow NRC and NPR to be held in West Bengal the Chief Minister said that several other states have started the process of NPR and she will urge them not to go ahead with it.

“I will never allow NRC and NPR in Bengal. Several other states have started the NPR process. I will write to them urging not ton go ahead with it,” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister expressed her displeasure for not being invited for the inauguration of the first phase of the East-West Metro Corridor in Kolkata. The project was inaugurated by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

“ I felt bad. We worked so hard (during her tenure as the Railway Minister) or the East-West Metro Project and they did not even bother to inform me,” said Banerjee.

Taking a dig at the CPI(M) she said that the party will draw a blank in Bengal in the next Assembly elections.

She also said that Congress barely has a presence in states where regional parties are strong.

“ The more Congress gets closer to the CPI(M) the more it will lose its relevance. Congress barely has any presence in states where regional parties are strong,” said Banerjee.